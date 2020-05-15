First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day

By early this afternoon, storms will begin to develop off towards the west and move into central Texoma by 6PM tonight. All modes of severe weather are possible with this round of storms but the top concerns will be large hail and gusty winds. One of the reasons we have deemed it a FAWD is due to the fact it will be a disruption to the day for everyone across the viewing area. These storms will move east southeast through the evening hours and finally clear out around midnight. As a cold front dips south, our highs will occur during the early afternoon hour. We’ll top off in the upper 80s to low 90s but as the cold front passes, we’ll drop into the low to mid 80s between 4-5PM.