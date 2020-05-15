First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - good morning Texoma! Late last night, we went ahead and have deemed today a First Alert Weather Day.
By early this afternoon, storms will begin to develop off towards the west and move into central Texoma by 6PM tonight. All modes of severe weather are possible with this round of storms but the top concerns will be large hail and gusty winds. One of the reasons we have deemed it a FAWD is due to the fact it will be a disruption to the day for everyone across the viewing area. These storms will move east southeast through the evening hours and finally clear out around midnight. As a cold front dips south, our highs will occur during the early afternoon hour. We’ll top off in the upper 80s to low 90s but as the cold front passes, we’ll drop into the low to mid 80s between 4-5PM.
A few lingering showers and lower end thunderstorms will stick with us into the early morning hours on Saturday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the evening tomorrow. High temperatures will drop into the upper 70s.
Sunday will dry out completely and in general so will rain chances throughout the rest of next week. To kick off Sunday, we’ll be under mostly cloudy skies but clouds will taper off and we’ll be partly cloudy by the evening. Temperatures will rebound into the low 80s.
It’ll be a calm start to the week too! Mostly sunny from Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds at this time will be very light, out of the northeast and then south at 5 to 15mph.
By Thursday, temperatures jump into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will stay dry through most of next week, and possibly into the weekend as well.
Have a great day & a better weekend!
-First Alert Metoerologist Lexie Walker
