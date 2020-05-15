LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are tracking strong to severe storms moving through Texoma. These storms will remain with us through the afternoon and evening. Threats associated with these storms include golf ball sized hail, wind gusts 60-70mph, and a low chance of a tornado or two. We will see this line of storms push south through the midnight hour.
Tomorrow for the first half of the day rain showers and low end thunderstorms are possible for central and eastern Texoma. Those showers should begin to clear out around 3 or 4pm. Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Sunday afternoon will be nice with a light breeze out of the north. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Next week is trending dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s to start the week. High temperatures by next Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
