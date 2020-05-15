House fire near Elgin Friday morning started due to chemicals

Comanche County, Okla. (TNN) -Fire crews were called out to house fire near Elgin Friday morning.
Crews were called near the intersection of NE Tony Creek and Cardinal lane around 5 this morning.
Fire Chief Mike Baker tells us the fire was started under a bathroom sink. And was caused as a mix between cleaning chemicals and steel wool. Which he says should not have been put together.
There was fire when crews showed up, however the fire actually busted a water pipe under the sink which helped put the fire out.
The homeowner and her pets were able to make it out in time.
