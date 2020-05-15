Loosening of some restrictions announced by City of Lawton, effective Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Starting Friday, a number of new guidelines went into effect allowing more facilities to reopen with some restrictions.
The City of Lawton says government facilities including the public library, public works building and the municipal court reopened for public use. Playgrounds within the city have also reopened for use and they have removed all residency restrictions on outdoor activities such as boating, camping, hunting and fishing.
Local bars will be allowed to reopen as of 2 a.m. Friday morning.
Weddings, funerals and other outdoor gatherings will be able to return to some normalcy as long as social distancing and other CDC guidelines are followed. As per Governor Stitt’s OURS Plan, the number of people allowed at such events has increased from 10 to 50.
Garage sales in the city of Lawton can also resume as long as the seller has a sneezeguard in place at the site of transactions between the buyers and sellers. Sellers must also wear face masks when interacting with buyers.
All of these new guidelines are in place as long as the state continues to reach goals set in the OURS Plan laid out by Governor Stitt.
