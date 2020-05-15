Man arrested in Stephens Co. for alleged kidnapping

STEPHENS COUNTY, Oklahoma (TNN) - The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Thursday for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend.
The woman called the Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and reported her boyfriend, Terry Robertson, had become angry and violent when he learned investigators were looking for him in connection with a series of burglaries in the county.
The Sheriff’s office reports Robertson made the woman drive him to an isolated area around Lake Fuqua and she was able to escape and call the authorities once he fell asleep.
Deputies and investigators tracked Robertson to an area in NW Oklahoma City early Thursday morning by utilizing analytic data and other tools.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies and an Oklahoma City Police K9 unit, helicopter and officers found him after about an hour long search and arrested him.
Robertson was charged with kidnapping and felonious pointing of a firearm. He remains in the Stephens County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation of the burglaries at this time.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.