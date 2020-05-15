STATE UPDATE: Eight new Comanche Co. cases confirmed, recoveries outpace new cases statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Comanche County continues to see additional cases confirmed, though that number continues to diminish.
Eight new cases were reported on Friday morning in the county where a large number of cases at the Comanche County Detention Center has caused the total number to spike.
Surrounding counties saw small increases, including Stephens County who added their first case in multiple days after a child reportedly contracted the virus.
Statewide the total number of cases increased by 124 to 5,086. Recoveries again outpaced new cases, adding 141 bringing the total to 3,801.
There was only one new death reported in the state on Friday bringing that total to 285.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.