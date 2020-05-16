LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Fort Sill Apache Tribe Economic Development Authority Board of Trustees has authorized the Apache Casino Hotel to reopen May 21.
In a press release sent to 7News, the Fort Sill Apache Tribe listed many new health and safety measures being implemented, including limiting points of entry to the two front entrances for guests, operating as 100% smoke free, and reducing occupancy levels to maintain social distancing, among several other measures.
The initial reopening hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily and will be closed from 2:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in order to deep clean.
The Apache Casino Hotel property will be reopened in phases, and these protocols are subject to change with the evolving health and safety guidelines.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.