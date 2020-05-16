LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are finally starting to see the left over light rain and drizzle clear out of our eastern Texoma counties. It is setting up to be a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with a light wind out of the north at 5-15mph.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday also look very nice with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will stay light out of south to southeast at 10-15mph. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with no rain chances in the forecast.
Thursday afternoon temperatures begin to push for the lower 90s. Rain chances will remain out of Thursday's forecast for now, but may need to be added for Thursday evening as more model consistency becomes available.
Friday afternoon most places throughout Texoma should be in the lower 90s. Storm chances look possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon we should see more dry weather with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
