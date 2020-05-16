LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re still seeing some lingering showers on radar this morning. These showers and a few low end thunderstorms are possible throughout the rest of this afternoon & early evening, primarily for those in central & eastern Texoma. All showers will begin to clear out later on but low end rain chances will stick with us through midnight. We’ll be a tad bit cooler today with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a few scattered low 80s.
Backing up here a bit, I want to point out a few storm reports from last night severe storms. Flooding was a big concern yesterday. Rain totals ranged from 1.3 near Lawton, to 4.5″ south of Frederick, 5.4″ southeast of Childress, 2.7″ in Archer City, 4.1″ just north of Graham and nearly 5.6″ near Duncan. We also saw wind gusts at 76mph in Velma, roadways covered in near 16 inches of water in Wichita Falls, 2 inch sized hail in Altus along with a brief tornado being spotted in Tillman county. So while it was a very busy night on Friday evening, things are on the downward trend after today.
Tomorrow will remain dry and Sunday is looking to be a pretty phenomenal day. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies and a light northeast breeze.
Next week is trending to be dry with a slight warm up on the way. Temperatures to start the week will stay in the low 80s, very seasonable for this time of year. Also expect to see plenty of sunshine during this time too! By next Thursday and Friday temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity also looks to build at this time too. Dew point values are looking to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.. so where does this fall on the muggy-meter scale?? Very muggy & sticky.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
