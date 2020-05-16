Next week is trending to be dry with a slight warm up on the way. Temperatures to start the week will stay in the low 80s, very seasonable for this time of year. Also expect to see plenty of sunshine during this time too! By next Thursday and Friday temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity also looks to build at this time too. Dew point values are looking to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.. so where does this fall on the muggy-meter scale?? Very muggy & sticky.