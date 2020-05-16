STATE UPDATE: Positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Oklahoma

Oklahoma's COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in positive cases and deaths, but also in recoveries. (Source: Generic file photo)
By Hunter McEachern | May 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated May 16 at 4:36 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma's COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in positive cases and deaths, but also in recoveries.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 151 new positive cases statewide, with a total of 5,237.

The number of deaths increased by 3, with a total of 288.

The state’s recoveries increased by 144, with a total of 3,945.

Comanche County saw an increase of 10 cases.

You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.

