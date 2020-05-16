STATE UPDATE: Positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma's COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in positive cases and deaths, but also in recoveries.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 151 new positive cases statewide, with a total of 5,237.
The number of deaths increased by 3, with a total of 288.
The state’s recoveries increased by 144, with a total of 3,945.
Comanche County saw an increase of 10 cases.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
