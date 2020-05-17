LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a beautiful Sunday afternoon all throughout Texoma. We will keep the quiet weather around heading into Monday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a light wind out of the southeast at 10-15mph.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will again be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A little cloud cover moves back in on Wednesday, but overall expect to see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain and storm chances return on Thursday. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Our next best chance for widespread showers and storms will move in Friday evening. The overall severe threat looks low, but a few stronger thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will hold in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain showers and a few more storms are possible both days.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
