Altus shooting suspect arrested in Alabama

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A man wanted for a shooting in Altus is now behind bars in Jackson County after being caught in Alabama.
Altus police say Manuel Kevin Dutra was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on North Willard back on May 5th.
Police say he was found in the town of Lineville, Alabama and has since been extradited to Altus.
He was booked in the Jackson County Jail on complaints of willfully discharging a deadly weapon into a dwelling.
His bond has been set at $250,000.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.