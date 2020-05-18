Department of Corrections assisting County Detention Center during the COVID-19 outbreak

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Comanche County Detention Center is now being run by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
As of 8:30 Monday night, the numbers show 125 total positive cases between inmates and staff.
Some details surrounding the Detention Center were announced Monday morning at a county commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Johnny Owens, who is in charge of the courthouse said DOC is coming to assist during the COVID-19 outbreak, and that as of Saturday at 3 in the afternoon, no new inmates would enter the facility,
Later in the meeting, Mike Carpenter, the DOC's choice to run the COVID-19 response team said that he will be calling the shots as directed by Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating, while working directly with the current staff.
He expects the team to be here at least 10-15 days.
As far as new arrests, Jail Administrator William Hobbs says ones who need to be detained will go to Tillman County, which has a maximum of 25 beds.
They are also working on moving the 7 current inmates ready to move to DOC.
Carpenter explained they are working on moving healthy inmates out of the facility and to a different one, but that call is yet to be made by the governor's office.
Brandie Combs, the regional health director for SWOK said they do plan to retest all detainees who tested negative on Tuesday.
No one from the state health department was able to provide a statement on the quarantine at the facility.
The National Guard has also been in the county.
Their state public affairs officer Geoff Legler said three guardsmen were here to set up a testing area, and in the coming days, several national guard medics will be working to test a number of detention centers, but more information is expected on that Tuesday.
The final thing we have been waiting on all day is a press release from the Department of Corrections.
We did talk to Justin Wolf with the DOC multiple times who said they are still working on their press release - which should provide further details on the plans for inmates, and staff.
These conversations between the Detention Center, Health Department, and Department of Corrections are expected to continue throughout the week.
Stick with 7 news as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.