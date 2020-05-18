Driver license test now available by appointment only

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma’s Department of Public Safety has started to conduct driver license tests again after stopping due to COVID-19.
18-year-old, Augustine Nininger said she came home from college for spring break anticipating getting her license and getting rid of her permit but the COVID-19 outbreak stopped that from happening.
“I waited for like an hour and then like as soon as they called me up they were like we just got a call that we are not doing this anymore," said Nininger.
That happened in March.
Monday, Nininger showed up at the Department of Public Safety office in Lawton, hoping to get her driver’s license.
“I’m excited but I’m not exactly sure if I’m going to get it but I’ll keep my hopes up," said Nininger.
Sadly, she wasn’t able to take the driving test because she didn’t make an appointment.
She plans to get that set up so she can get her license.
“We have resumed drive test but it is important to know those are going to be by appointment only. So people do have to get online and they can go to ok.gov/dps and click on online services to make an appointment," said Sarah Stewart with Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
Stewart said normally teenagers coming in to get a permit or license have to show proof of enrollment and proof they passed their 8th-grade reading test.
“We have waived those requirements right now obviously we are not in school and not everybody can go to their school to get these documents," said Stewart.
She said people who are looking to get their license will also have to go through a health screening before the driving test.
