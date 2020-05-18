Elgin man charged after allegedly attacking his girlfriend

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - An Elgin man is in custody.
Police say 42-year-old Doyle Latimer attacked his then-girlfriend last Thursday, kicking her with steel-toed boots and punching her in the head.
They said the woman escaped and went to her brother’s home.
After that, they said the brother went to Latimer’s home to get the woman’s belongings -- at which point Latimer attacked *him*, hitting him with a baseball bat and trying to choke him.
He’s being held on a 20-thousand dollar bond.
