By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s again under mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday we’ll see more clouds build back in but overall we’ll see a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s. As of this morning, models are trying to push a few showers into western Texoma later in the evening. I kept rain chances off for now but as we continue to get model data in, we may go ahead and throw in a 20% going forward.