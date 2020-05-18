LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After a wet week last week, we’re going to dry things out with quiet and warm weather from now until midweek.
For today, expect plenty of sunshine so make sure to grab the sunglasses or the hat before heading out the door today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and a few low 90s towards the south. We’ll also be seeing winds out of the east to southeast at 10 to 15mph. Overnight a few clouds will build into the region but expect a rather quiet night. Mostly clear with lows dipping into the 60s.
By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll stay in the mid to upper 80s again under mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday we’ll see more clouds build back in but overall we’ll see a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s. As of this morning, models are trying to push a few showers into western Texoma later in the evening. I kept rain chances off for now but as we continue to get model data in, we may go ahead and throw in a 20% going forward.
Low end rain chances are back in the forecast starting Thursday & lasting through the weekend. Our next best chance for widespread showers and storms is looking to be Friday evening as well as Sunday evening. The overall severe threat looks low, but a few stronger thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
During this time, despite the partly cloudy skies and rain chances, highs are looking to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
