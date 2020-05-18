Fletcher man charged after cutting woman with a knife

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A Fletcher man has been charged with cutting a woman with a knife.
Investigators said John McBride attacked the victim after she pulled up in her car and started yelling at him.
They said he got a large, “butcher” style knife and swung it several times, hitting the victim’s hand on one swing.
He reportedly ran inside, washed off the knife then ran out the front door as police showed up.
Officers found McBride in a nearby field and arrested him.
He’s now charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is being held on a 25-thousand dollar bond.
