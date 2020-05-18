Lawton Fire Dept. holds blood drive for fellow firefighter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Lawton Firefighters go above and beyond for our community, saving lives. And now they're asking you to do the same for one of their own, by giving blood.
An injury in April, had firefighter Scott Preston at the brink of death after he started developing blood clots from his feet all the way up. While in the hospital he experienced more complications, suffering a muscle tear which caused internal bleeding. Scott became in dire need of blood...13 units to be exact.
“Basically they didn’t know if he would make it through that surgery,” said wife, Monique Preston. “All I did was start reaching out asking for prayers.”
After making it through surgery, doctor’s gave Scott a 50 percent chance of surviving the next 48 hours.
“My wife was brought in to the hospital to tell me bye,” said Scott. “And she kept that for a week. I couldn’t imagine the strength it took to do that.”
“I knew he was tough, and I knew we had an army praying for him,” said Monique. “And if there was anybody that could beat the odds, it was going to be him. I knew that.”
The outpouring of support they received from the Fire Department, the Preston’s say was unbelievable.
“When you have this many brother’s that truly love you, and over the last month you actually get to see it unfolded out in front of you. That’s amazing,” said Scott.
“It’s like a family,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett. “When we’re in the station, we’re there all day. We spend more time with each other than with our families through the structure of our schedules. So having one of our own down, we’re going to do everything we can for them.”
After Scott was released from the hospital, the fire department along with Lawton Police escorted him home, parade style. One of the many ways the fire department showed what it means to have each other’s backs.
“The guys here at the station, what they did for them, what they’re doing today with the blood drive, it’s for me, just because they love me,” said Scott. “It’s a tough thing not to cry through.”
The Fire Department is hosting the blood drive in order to help offset the costs of the blood transfusions that Scott needed.
“Times like these, this is when we band together and try to do everything we can,” said Assistant Chief Baggett. “It was touch and go there for a while, but we’re very very happy where we’re at, and thankful that Scott is back with us.”
Scott is now on the road to recovery doing physical therapy. He hopes to get strong enough to go back to work.
If you missed out on today’s blood drive, you still have a chance. They’ll be at Central Fire Station Tuesday from 10am-3pm. Or if you can’t make it out you can still give in Scott’s name at the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
