Oklahoma Baptists cancel 2020 Falls Creek camps

DAVIS, Okla. (TNN) - The annual summer camp held at Falls Creek in Davis, Oklahoma has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The decision was announced on Monday morning by the Oklahoma Baptists who put on the annual gathering. Organizers say they have an average of 50,000 campers and guests each summer.
“With a heavy heart, and after extensive consultation with pastors, lay leaders and information from public health officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all Falls Creek and CrossTimbers-Davis and CrossTimbers-Grand Lake sessions for 2020,” said Hance Dilbeck, executive director-treasurer with Oklahoma Baptists.
Plans for Indian Falls Creek and LifeWay Collegiate Week, which were previously scheduled for late July and early August, also were canceled.
This is the fourth time since the camp was established in 1917 they have canceled their summer activities. The first time was in 1943, partly due to a polio outbreak according to the camp website, the other two times were in 1944 and 1945 due to World War II-related factors.
