Pandemic causes gardening boom

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - During the coronavirus pandemic many people are finding ways to utilize their time. The latest craze during COVID-19: gardening.
In an effort to pass the time and put food on the table, many people have sprouted green thumbs.
“I think people wanted to find something that they could get out and do that they did feel safe at doing,” said Sheila DeCarlo, garden manager at Think Ability.
DeCarlo said the pandemic has brought in many first-time gardeners.
“We have seen a boom. A garden boom," said DeCarlo. "People that had never gardened before. People that needed some input. They needed some guidance on what to do and what to plant and what time of year to plant and things like that.”
For first-time gardener, Julie Smith, gardening has turned into a family affair.
“The kids were out of school and they had nothing to do, so I was like you know what, let’s plant a garden," said Smith. “So I came up here and I let them do whatever they wanted to do pretty much, and it just sprouted and kept growing and got bigger and I was like, OK!”
For Christy Ludwick, another first-time gardener, planting brings a sense of peace.
“It is kind of therapeutic," said Ludwick. “I mean, you can come out here and garden and enjoy the outdoors and you’re not inside. So, that’s a lot of fun, too."
DeCarlo said during this uncertain time, this healthy hobby brings hope.
“Gardening always gives you hope," said DeCarlo. "Because if you can see a seed and a plant come forth, then you’ve got hope for the future.”
If you would like more information on getting started with gardening, feel free to reach out to the Think Ability Community Garden on Facebook.
