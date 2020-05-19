CCMH revises policies put in place due to COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital is revising their policy after issuing restrictions due to COVID-19.
CCMH says they will now allow one patient advocate per patient in the hospital for the duration of each patient’s stay.
Visiting hours will now be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and all visitors will be screened at the hospital front lobby. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.
The new policy went into effect on Tuesday.
The visitation policy of the COVID unit remains unchanged. No visitors are allowed except for end of life situations.
Hospital officials continue to ask people who are sick and have a fever, cough or sore throat to not visit the hospital unless coming for treatment.
The entire hospital staff continues to be screened prior to their shifts.
