To kick off this Tuesday, we’ll see temperatures in the low to mid 60s with clear skies. By this afternoon, we’ll be seeing plenty of sunshine though! Trending mostly sunny with highs in the 80s for southwest OK and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s for north TX. Winds will be out of the east around 10 to 20mph.
We’ll hold onto that sunshine for tomorrow morning but as the day goes on, clouds will build into our region. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by morning. Expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs once again in the mid 80s. During the early evening hours, a few isolated showers are possible for western Texoma. All rain will be light and is looking to stay confined to the west.
By early Thursday, a few stronger storms look to develop, still off towards the west, around 7AM and will move eastward during the afternoon. For the most part it’s looking like the heaviest of the rain will stay south of the Red River. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the viewing area under a level 1 marginal risk for strong to severe storms on Thursday. Large hail & damaging winds are the two main threats as of this moment.
Widespread rain will continue Friday evening through Monday. While the severe threat at this time past Thursday remains unknown, it’s looking like a few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
Despite the increase in clouds by the end of this week and the rain chances, high temperatures will rise into the low 90s by Friday, upper 80s over the weekend and eventually dropping into the low 80s by next Monday.
