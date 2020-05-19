Lawton banker named chairman of Oklahoma Banker’s Association

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton banker has been inducted as the chairman of the Oklahoma Banker's Association,
Rick Walker is the vice chairman and CEO of Liberty National Bank in Lawton.
He was inducted during an OBA video conference Tuesday.
He's been in banking since 1987, and has been with Liberty National for the past 15 years.
Also during the meeting, the OBA elected its first vice chairperson and filled six seats on the board of directors.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.