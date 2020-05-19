Okla. bill would revamp retirement plans for sheriff’s deputies, detention officers

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A bill revamping the retirement packages for law enforcement at the county level has been approved by both the Oklahoma House and Senate and now awaits Governor Kevin Stitt’s decision on whether it becomes law.
House Bill 2272 would grant sheriff’s deputies and detention officers the same retirement perks that many of their peers at different agencies were already getting.
"A 21-year-old guy comes and works for the sheriff’s office, he can’t retire until he’s in his late 60s so we’re looking at 67 to 69 years old before he can really get a full retirement system with all the benefits. Now, he’ll be able to retire at 41, which will put them into the same as most city police agencies, with some differences. But it is a good start,” said Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney.
District 51 Representative Brad Boles co-authored the latest version of the bill, which has been in the works for more than 20 years.
"Right now, they have one of the worst retirement systems in the state for law enforcement. So, what’s been happening is a lot of people would start off their career in law enforcement, start off as a deputy sheriff and then they’d get trained and leave and go work somewhere else, some other law enforcement agency. We’ve got to keep quality people at the county level. In law enforcement it’s hard to find good quality personnel so when we have them, we need to train them and pay them market value,” Boles said.
The hope is by offering benefits that keep the officers from leaving, the quality of county departments will continue to improve.
“You’ve got officers that know their community, know the people, they build relationships so keeping people in the same position or the same county is a big deal for the county, a big deal for the community, they get to know each other,” Boles said.
”The continuity that you have, the interrelations with the citizens of our county, you want to keep that as stable as you can and not have a turnover rate. I think this is going to help that,” McKinney said.
If Governor Stitt signs the bill, it will apply to all new hires as of November 2020. The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association has been working on making these changes through the legislature for 29 years. This year, the bill passed unanimously in both chambers.
