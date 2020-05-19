Okla. bill would revamp retirement plans for sheriff’s deputies, detention officers

"Right now, they have one of the worst retirement systems in the state for law enforcement. So, what’s been happening is a lot of people would start off their career in law enforcement, start off as a deputy sheriff and then they’d get trained and leave and go work somewhere else, some other law enforcement agency. We’ve got to keep quality people at the county level. In law enforcement it’s hard to find good quality personnel so when we have them, we need to train them and pay them market value,” Boles said.