STATE UPDATE: State percentage of positive tests drops to all-time low

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - The State of Oklahoma says 91 new confirmed cases and six new deaths were reported on Tuesday morning. They also say 127 new people have recovered from COVID-19.
All of the new reported deaths happened between May 4 and May 17 and were all 65 years of age or older.
Comanche County added four new cases, Caddo County added two and Grady County added one.
Stephens County had one subtracted from their total bringing their total to 25. An explanation has not yet been released but, in the past, reductions in numbers occurred due to false positives or attribution of a positive case to the wrong county.
Officials say 16,308 specimens were processed between Saturday and Monday evening. As a result of the large number of tests, the percentage of positive tests in the state has fallen to 4.4-percent, a record low.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
