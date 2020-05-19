Veteran’s 101st birthday, life celebrated with drive-by parade

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On what would have been a veteran’s 101st birthday, a memorial celebration was held instead.
Lt. Nathan Dobbs would have turned 101 years old on Tuesday. Unfortunately, one day before his birthday celebration at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center, he passed away.
Lt. Dobbs’ family reached out to the veterans center and asked if they would still hold the parade, this time as a memorial.
One by one the vehicles rode in, traveling both near and far to celebrate the life and milestone birthday of Lt. Nathan Dobbs.
“I have no words for it," said Rita Arze, Lt. Dobbs’ daughter. “But I want to thank you very, very much.”
From the playing of Taps, to salutes and cards, Arze said the celebration meant the world.
“I just want to thank all of you out in the community for everything that you have done,” said Arze.
Some of the parade participants had never met Lt. Dobbs, but those who knew him said he would have loved it.
“Nathan would have been sticking his neck up and his chest out, because he would have loved all of this," said Arze. "It was fantastic.”
“He loved everybody to pay attention to him," said Marilyn Woods, recreation director at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center. "He loved for everybody to laugh at his jokes. So for everybody to show up for him today, that was so special, and I know he’s up there making jokes right now.”
The veterans center staff said Lt. Dobbs’ charisma will be missed.
“Mr. Dobbs has been a real joy to be here at our center,” said Michael Russel, administrator at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center. “It was an honor to be able to just be out here to pay respects to the family and respect to him and honor him. He was the last of a great generation.”
Lt. Dobbs started flight school after Pearl Harbor and served throughout World War II.
Arze said the people at the veterans center have become like family, and she will continue to visit them in the future.
