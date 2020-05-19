YMCA summer camp is underway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Family YMCA has opened their doors to kids for their annual summer camp.
Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Lawton Family YMCA is making sure kids have a fun and safe place to go.
But not without a few changes from the year before.
“We do curbside pickup and drop off for the children. It reduces people coming in and out temperatures are taken every day we have a questionnaire asking if they’ve had the cough, runny nose and all of that stuff. We do that we every child every day," said John Veal III, Youth and Family Director.
Veal said the camp will take place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. till 6 p.m.
All campers will be in groups 10 or less and will remain with their same camp counselor each week.
“Now any field trips will be like to the park because it’s walking distance to some of the parks so we are following guidelines and keeping some of our trips local so it’s a little different this summer but we are still doing plenty for the kids," said Veal.
He said they usually take field trips to Castaway Cove Water Park, the movies, and the Oklahoma City Zoo, but COVID-19 has put those trips to a stop along with some activities at the YMCA.
“We haven’t brought back swimming yet but hopefully when the pools open we can bring back the daily swim. We’re doing archery with the children and plan to take them fishing," said Veal.
CEO Frank Walker said the YMCA is looking to help people who are starting to report back to work.
“They’re going to have a safe place to take their kids and feel comfortable to get them back to work so that’s what we are trying to provide to people," said Walker.
The camp will run through the summer, until the start of school.
