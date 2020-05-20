DOC vehicles transport healthy CCDC inmates to North Fork Correctional in Sayre

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Inmate transportation continues at the Comanche County Detention Center, as they work to move more than 130 people to the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.
The transportation started this afternoon, and continued well into the evening.
"We have an entire unit, called J unit there where it is set off away from the main part of the prison," said Department Of Corrections Chief of Stratgeic Engagment Jessica Brown.
Brandie Combs said the health department tested around 235 inmates.
She said some of the numbers are skewed, because of positive inmates being re-tested when they shouldn't have been, and new inmates receiving their first test.
"We have 35 positives, 141 negatives, 132 of those are double negative, which means we tested 9 new inmates that tested negative," said Regional Health Department Director Brandie Combs.
It's still unclear if the nine were included in today's transport.
Brown said originally CCDC reached out to DOC and the Governor's office requesting help, which mostly centered around a need for more hands on deck.
"One of the things that the jail was lacking was man power because of numerous staff have tested positive and were ill," said Brown.
Both Brown and Combs said this move is the right call, as the extra man power combined with extra space should allow for more detailed cleaning inside.
"The problem was that CC had so many inmates, they didn't really have the space to isolate," said Brown.
"Now that the facility is going to be under capacity, we will be able to go in and do some measures that will protect the inmates, and employees," said Combs
Brown said now they shift to a plan for return.
They are expected to have that plan by June 10th, but that date is fluid depending on the outbreak
Brown also mentioned a plan in the works for the inmates moving to have two free phone calls per week to their families.
That plan has yet to be finalized.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.