LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening we are tracking the chance for a few strong to severe storms in far southwestern Texoma. A few of those storms could produce hail up to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts up to the size of quarters. Overall, as those storms move east they will weaken. A few lower end storms and scattered rain showers will persist into the morning hours tomorrow.
A second round of strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow late afternoon and evening. Those storms could produce wind gusts up to 60mph and hail up to the size of quarters. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s.
Friday afternoon we will get to see some sunshine return, but a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in central, eastern, and northeastern Texoma. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday and Sunday a few more rounds of storms are likely. Storms will develop during the evening hours both days. Those storms could be on the strong to severe side. High temperature both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday, scattered showers and storms are possible for most of Texoma. High temperatures will drop into the upper 70s on Monday and warm in the lower 80s on Tuesday. Finally, dry weather looks possible for next Wednesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
