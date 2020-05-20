LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! We’re seeing a few light rain showers on radar early this morning but those are beginning to taper off. We’ll hold on to the mostly cloudy conditions today with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. This afternoon will remain dry for most of our but we’ll see an increase in low clouds. Also at this time, we have a stationary boundary is stalled just over north Texas that’ll have a slight impact to our high temperatures today. North of the boundary, very mild conditions with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s along and north of the RR. Meanwhile south of the boundary, very warm and humid conditions. Later this evening, a few isolated showers are possible for western Texoma. Quarter sized hail and gusty winds are possible but it’s all looking to stay confined to the west. As they push east they will weaken but there is still a chance for a few strong thunderstorms are possible outside of this area.
A more active pattern continues throughout the rest of this week. We’ll see an upper level ridge move eastward and the NWS discussion this morning said it perfectly the kind of set up that we’ll see. "With this, the broad picture is relatively simple... warmer temperatures and occasional rounds of storms through the weekend, some severe.”
There are some challenges with where they’ll set up and the timing of these storms exactly but one thing that we do know for certain, nevertheless, is that there will be a chance for thunderstorms somewhere in Texoma everyday but most will remain dry on a given day Thursday through Sunday.
With an upper-level low approaching Texoma by this weekend, it’ll lead to higher storm chances. That low will stall over the Plains but there is greater uncertainty with how this plays out. With the low staying it place, it keeps our storms chances through Memorial Day weekend with widespread rain also likely for Sunday night into Monday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
