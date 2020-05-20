Good morning Texoma! We’re seeing a few light rain showers on radar early this morning but those are beginning to taper off. We’ll hold on to the mostly cloudy conditions today with morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. This afternoon will remain dry for most of our but we’ll see an increase in low clouds. Also at this time, we have a stationary boundary is stalled just over north Texas that’ll have a slight impact to our high temperatures today. North of the boundary, very mild conditions with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s along and north of the RR. Meanwhile south of the boundary, very warm and humid conditions. Later this evening, a few isolated showers are possible for western Texoma. Quarter sized hail and gusty winds are possible but it’s all looking to stay confined to the west. As they push east they will weaken but there is still a chance for a few strong thunderstorms are possible outside of this area.