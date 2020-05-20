Lake prep for Memorial Day weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, and many people are gearing up to head to Lake Lawtonka.
The Lawton Police Department will increase patrols at all of the city lakes to ensure the safety of everyone who comes out.
Sgt. Eric Weatherly with LPD said they expect this weekend to be busy.
“The first two weekends of this month seemed like Fourth of July weekends out here. It was that busy," said Sgt. Weatherly. "Now that restrictions are lifted for the lakes, I anticipate it being a pretty busy weekend.”
Sgt. Weatherly said to take note of the new guidelines.
“The RVs where we had it limited to one per spot is going to go back to two per spot. In fact, that ends tonight with the mayor’s declaration," said Sgt. Weatherly. "The day use has been closed until this past week. It’s now open. If people are coming out here to enjoy the day we want them to go to the day use area, not to the camping area. Those camping areas are specifically designed for those who are coming out here to camp and restricted by city ordinance to those who are coming out here to camp.”
Angela Martin and her family said they have been camping at Lake Lawtonka on Memorial Day weekend for several years now. She said their plans remain the same as every other year.
“Just live life like normal, but distancing," said Martin. "If everyone wants to distance, that’s fine. We still talk to people. We still socialize. We still get to know our friends and families here.”
It is still recommended that you take those necessary safety precautions, as the pandemic is still ongoing.
The Lawton Police Department wants to remind you of some lake safety tips before the holiday weekend.
LPD says to make sure you have enough life preservers for each person on the vessel, to pay attention to other boats around you, be responsible with your alcohol consumption, and of course, monitor the weather.
