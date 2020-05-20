Lawton Virtual School adds middle school grade levels

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Virtual Academy is expanding its program to help educate more kids in the Lawton Fort Sill community.
Assistant Principal Jenny Mason said when the Lawton Virtual Academy started last school year there was immediate interest in a middle and elementary school but the academy only had room for a high school.
“So once we saw how that was going to work and if it would be successful or not, and if the community was going to support it then we decided we definitely needed to add the middle school," said Mason.
Mason said last year the academy hired part-time teachers who were full-time teachers at other schools to grade student’s work and to tutor them.
She said this year will be different.
“For the new school year the 2021 school year with the expansion. We are actually going to be adding in full-time teachers just dedicated to virtual. Those teachers will be housed out of Douglass and they will have classrooms set up to where students come in throughout the entire school day they’re going to be able to meet with those teachers and get one on one help.”
Mason said virtual learning can help students who might not learn well in a traditional school setting or students who are wanting to move at a faster pace while learning.
“We have all different spectrum of students and their ability levels so it’s personalized learning. That’s how I like to describe it as personalize learning what fits each student we work within that round," said Mason.
The academy is set to start on August 21.
