Patriotic hay bales seen throughout Southwest Oklahoma

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) -A farmer in southwest Oklahoma is putting his patriotism on full display with his red, white and blue hay bales.
It’s the wrap that he’s selling, and it has become pretty popular around Texoma.
Every heart beats true for the red white and blue, especially at Renshaw Farms in Fletcher.
“Glad to be a United States citizen,” said Jerry Renshaw. “Agriculture and our military service, it all goes hand in hand. That’s the old beginning backbone of this country.”
Renshaw has been custom hay baling for five years. And to celebrate that milestone, he decided to design a red, white and blue net wrap for hay bales.
“Just kind of bring back the good ole USA American spirit, and inspire people to remember our country,” said Renshaw.
Renshaw says he’s got customers from the Texas line all the way to Kansas. Garrett Curry is one of them.
“I love it,” said Curry. “I think it’s a good way to show a little bit of American pride.”
Curry does some custom baling of his own, and says since he started using the Field of Flags net wrap, he’s heard nothing but good things.
“Those first few bales I baled, people just loved it,” said Curry. “I had all sorts of calls and texts saying ‘Go USA!’ ‘We love everything about it!’ So it’s been exciting getting to use this stuff.”
“It makes me feel tickled to death to have a small part in rejuvenating the pride for our United States of America just with this little token of a red, white and blue bale,” said Renshaw. “You know, it’s inspiring.”
And the Field of Flags net wrap goes even further than providing a beautiful display of patriotism.
“For every roll of this Field of Flags net wrap that we’re doing, we’re going to donate $5 to local veteran charity,” said Renshaw.
With what they’ve sold so far, Renshaw hopes to be able to donate over $2500 to split between the Wounded Warriors Foundation and their local VFW in Elgin.
Renshaw Farms is holding a photo and video contest with the customers who purchase the Field of Flags net wrap. The winners in each category will receive $500.
To purchase the Field of Flags net wrap, you can contact Jerry Renshaw at 580-704-0478.
