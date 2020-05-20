STATE UPDATE: 43 new cases, 5 new deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Oklahoma added 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with five new deaths across the state on Wednesday bringing that total to 299.
No new deaths were reported in Southwest Oklahoma. Seven new cases were confirmed, four in Caddo and three in Grady.
People have contacted 7News saying they have heard there were multple cases at a nursing home in Stephens County. According to the state website, only one case was confirmed at the facility and it was a staff member who has not been at work since testing positive. The information was accurate as of Tuesday night.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
