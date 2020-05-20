Traffic signal up and running at Railroad and Gore

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You can add another traffic signal to the list for Lawton’s Gore Boulevard.
The latest was activated today at Railroad Street, next to what will eventually be the new Public Safety Facility.
City leaders previously told us the signal was necessary to stop traffic so fire engines and police will be able to cross or turn onto Gore during emergency calls.
We reached out to the city’s Community Relations Director to see if the new signal will work in conjunction with the other nearby signals on Gore, but so far we haven’t received an answer.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.