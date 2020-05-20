Two SWOK grocery stores selling only locally raised beef

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - A pair of southwest Oklahoma grocery stores have started only selling locally raised beef as a way to offset a processed beef shortage brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
"All of our beef product is all Oklahoma grown beef. We don’t have anything right now coming from our wholesaler in Amarillo, Texas. Right now, all of the beef product is from southwest Oklahoma,” said Jena Good, manager of Walters Hometown Grocery and Shelton’s Grocery in Waurika.
Good says they’re fortunate to be able to purchase the beef necessary to stock both stores.
"My brother and his wife own 5th avenue meat processing in Sterling, Oklahoma. We were really lucky because we have the ability to buy cattle from a sale and then have them process and quarter the cattle so we could bring it here, since it’s state inspected, and cut it ourselves and put it in our counter,” Good said.
So far, the local beef has been a hit.
"I think it’s a neat deal and there’s a lot of farmers around here that raise calves for show, and they go to county fairs, but with this corny stuff going on that’s kind of shut down. But I think that’s a great idea,” said customer Larry Lawson.
Good says they’re considering staying all local with their beef even after the pandemic, thanks to relationships they’re forming with cattle producers in the area.
"It’s really fun to be able to help them out and create a stronger tie with them and be able to do this. For us it’s been special to be able to go directly to the producer, figure out what we need and have that relationship as well,” Good said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.