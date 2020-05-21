Chickasha man arrested after Thursday morning standoff, charged with attempting to kill his wife

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - Chickasha police say they have arrested a man who allegedly fired multiple rounds at his wife after an argument on Thursday morning.
According to police, they were called to the home in the 100 block of Elmview Dr. around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
A woman had called police and said her husband was intoxicated and was trying to kill her. The suspect, identified as Brian Curtis Hassler, 33, allegedly fired seven shots at his wife as she ran from the home. She hid in a neighbor’s yard before calling police. The couple’s two children were reportedly asleep inside the home at the time of the incident.
Chickasha police officers arrived at the scene and used ballistic equipment to locate and safely rescue the woman from the neighbor’s yard. She said the couple had been arguing about their relationship before the shots were allegedly fired.
The CPD Special Response Team, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office SRT and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team responded to the scene.
A three hour standoff ensued and negotiators were eventually able to get Hassler to exit the home without further incident. A handgun was located inside the home and taken as evidence.
Hassler has been charged with shooting with intent to kill and is currently being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center.
