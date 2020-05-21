LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An isolated strong to severe storm is possible later this evening in southern Texoma. Those should clear out by 9-10pm.
Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms will develop during the evening hours and move southeast. Storms look to fire up around 5-6pm in central Texoma. As they do they will bring more potential for large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding. The tornado threat is very low, and more of a factor for counties east of I-35. Those storms should clear out before midnight.
Saturday morning and through most of the afternoon we should stay dry. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s. More storms look to develop by mid to late morning and move southeast. These storms could produce hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60mph.
Sunday morning a few lingering showers are possible. Those will move east and another line of storms will develop again late Sunday evening.
Next week a low pressure system will stall to our southeast. This will bring reoccurring rain showers and lower end thunderstorms Monday through Friday. High temperatures next week will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.