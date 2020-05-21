A few showers and storms will develop along I-40 by early Friday morning. These showers will move southeast and as a result, a few early morning showers and storms are possible. The best locations for any storms are looking to be central, eastern, and northeastern Texoma. Any and all rain activity will be short lived because as we head through the afternoon, we’ll clear out of any showers and a few peaks of sunshine will return for Friday. High temperatures tomorrow will rise into the low 90s.