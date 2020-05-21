LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We could see a few scattered light rain showers through this morning but I expect most of us to stay dry. By this afternoon and early evening, we’ll see another round of storms develop. These storms have the potential to produce quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph. Winds today will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20mph. Highs are looking to range from the low to mid 80s east and upper 80s to low 90s west.
A few showers and storms will develop along I-40 by early Friday morning. These showers will move southeast and as a result, a few early morning showers and storms are possible. The best locations for any storms are looking to be central, eastern, and northeastern Texoma. Any and all rain activity will be short lived because as we head through the afternoon, we’ll clear out of any showers and a few peaks of sunshine will return for Friday. High temperatures tomorrow will rise into the low 90s.
We’ll hold on to another shot at 90° for Saturday despite the the increase in clouds and another round of showers and storms. Storms are looking to develop during the evening hours on Saturday. A few of these storms have the potential to be on the strong to severe side.
Sunday will be a very similar with storms developing later in the evening and a potential for storms to be on the strong to severe side.
Memorial Day Weekend: Like I mentioned above, holding on the shower and storm threat but temperatures will slowly drop off. 90s on Friday & Saturday turn into low 80s by Sunday and eventually the upper 70s by Monday.
Memorial Day itself will hold on to more scattered showers and storms. These storms continue into Tuesday and there is some dryness at the end of all of this rain! Wednesday as of now is trending dry but this could very well change going forward.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
