Lawton Public Schools equalizing opportunity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools has decided to make all schools in its district Title 1 schools.
Superintendent Kevin Hime wants all of Lawton Public Schools to have an equal amount of resources and money. There was an agreement to make all schools in the district Title 1 instead of just a few schools.
“Tomlinson Middle School is probably the best example from what I understood they were one to one and their technology was further advanced than some of the other districts,” said Hime.
Title 1 is the largest federally funded program, participating schools receive grant money to help for educational purposes.
“The thought process is we want Tomlinson to continue to advance technology wide," said Hime. “We don’t want to do anything that is going to hurt what’s going on at Tomlinson but we want to find a way to equalize that and make sure we are getting equity across the district and students have the same opportunity’s.”
Chief Financial Officer Lance Gibbs said this could cause people to have negative thoughts about Title 1.
“I do think what we would find is that when people hear that we are changing to a district-wide or school-wide Title 1 that their site could lose some money and if their site loses money then that could instill fear in them that they might lose their job," said Gibbs.
Gibbs said jobs will not be in jeopardy.
“The entire goal is full centered around students and students outcome and if we can improve how we serve our students in Lawton then address inequity is how we do that then that’s what we are after," said Gibbs.
This is something Lawton Public Schools has wanted to do.
