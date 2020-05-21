Lawton Speedway kicks off season this Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good news for all racing fans in the area, the Lawton Speedway will finally be kicking off its season this Saturday.
The racing season was supposed to kick off at the speedway back in April but was delayed due to the coronavirus.
"We're following the state guidelines that Governor Stitt has put out. We're recommending face masks. We're encouraging the race teams to stay in their own pit area and not mingle. We're asking families to sit in just their groups, leave space between other families in the stands,” said Lawton Speedway Communications Director Randy Ward.
"All of our employees will be having their masks and gloves on. Just doing what we can to make everybody feel safe. We’re open here, outdoors, so you’ve got plenty of distance between you and the other spectators. So it’s really a safe space where people can come and have a good time,” said Lawton Speedway co-promoter Kyle Ezell.
Crews at the Lawton Speedway have been working to get the track ready for what they expect to be a great night of racing.
"There will be crashes, everybody likes to see them crash. Good finishes, just excitement. Different types of cars, five different classes so everybody gets a little bit of everything,” Ezell said.
"A touring group actually just fell on the schedule this weekend, so some out of town drivers in non-wing sprint cars will be here. We're also running wing sprint cars, we've been getting phone calls from drivers from surrounding states who haven't been able to race yet either and want to make a trip here,” Ward said.
Opening night at the speedway was supposed to be back in April, but despite the delay they're hoping for a good turnout to kick off a good summer of racing.
"It’s a holiday weekend. If the family is looking for something to get out and do, if you’ve been locked up in your house for so long, this is an option to consider. Some outdoor entertainment, it’s expected to be a safe night and a fun night,” Ward said.
"We don't charge a whole lot, our concession stand is really good and it's very reasonably priced. People can come out here and have a good time and not have to worry about spending their whole paycheck on a Saturday night. And they can bring their whole family with them,” Ezell said.
The Lawton Speedway is located south of Bishop Road on Sheridan Road. Gates open Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m., with the first race coming at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.