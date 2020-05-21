OSDH says Stephens Co. nursing homes have multiple cases, system delay kept numbers from showing up

Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. CDC guidance- What to do if you are sick. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival. Curbside COVID-19 testing is available at all County Health Department offices by appointment. Some community partners are also conducting tests. Details are available at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites.