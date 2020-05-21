Stephens County organizations holding Memorial Day ceremony

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A number of Stephens County organizations are coming together to hold a Memorial Day ceremony in Duncan.
The ceremony will take place on May 25 at noon at Memorial Park located near the Earl P Halliburton Memorial stadium.
In honor of those who died in service to the country, the group will lay memorial wreaths, shoot a rifle volley tribute and area legislators will be in attendance to speak to those in attendance.
“Memorial Day is a day to remember those who fought and sacrificed their futures so we can enjoy our present,” Representative Marcus McEntire shared. “It is an honor to attend and speak at this event each year, recognizing those from our county and offering prayers to those who have lost loved ones.”
The Stephens County Honor Guard, AMVETS, VFW, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion joined together for the ceremony.
Organizers are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and to wear masks
