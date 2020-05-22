CCMH reduces workforce due to COVID-19 issues

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officials at Comanche County Memorial Hospital say they had to reduce their workforce due to COVID-19.
The hospital says 50 positions were currently eliminated through “reductions, attrition and transferring eligible employees into current open positions.”
According to officials, the reason for the reduction is connected to COVID-19 and the fallout from the virus. They say with budget shortfalls they were already facing, added to the loss of revenue due to canceled procedures, decreased visits to the ER, clinics and outpatient services for non-COVID illnesses and increased cost for personal protective equipment, the workforce reduction decision was made.
Elective surgeries and other procedures are slowly beginning to start back up according to the hospital. They say patient safety remains the “highest priority.”
CCMH is one of the largest employers in Lawton with over 2,000 people being a part of their workforce.
