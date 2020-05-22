LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Severe storms are possible this evening, primarily in southeastern Texoma. All modes of severe weather are possible with any storm that develops. Hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts to 60mph, an isolated tornado or two, and flash flooding. The main severe threat will move east before 10pm this evening. After those move out a few storms will develop on the backside of the main line, and work their way northward along I-44. These storms should stay sub-severe, but bring heavy downpours for a few areas.