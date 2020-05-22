LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Severe storms are possible this evening, primarily in southeastern Texoma. All modes of severe weather are possible with any storm that develops. Hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts to 60mph, an isolated tornado or two, and flash flooding. The main severe threat will move east before 10pm this evening. After those move out a few storms will develop on the backside of the main line, and work their way northward along I-44. These storms should stay sub-severe, but bring heavy downpours for a few areas.
Tomorrow afternoon a line of strong to severe storms will fire up in the Texas panhandle. Those will move east bringing the threat of hail to the size of ping pong balls, and wind gusts 60-70mph. Those will remain throughout Texoma into the morning hours Sunday.
Sunday afternoon more showers and storms are expected throughout portions of the viewing area. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 80s.
Next week we will be dealing with rain showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout Texoma daily. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain showers will stick around all the way through next weekend.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
