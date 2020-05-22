Gov. Stitt names interim-Commissioner of OSDH

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt has announced his choice to become the interim-Oklahoma Commissioner of Health on Friday.
Colonel Lance Frye, M.D., was named to take over leadership of the Oklahoma State Department of Health effective immediately.
Frye currently serves as the interim department chair, residency program director and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, and State Air Surgeon for the Oklahoma Air National Guard (OKANG).
“Col. Frye is a proven leader and highly qualified medical expert who has faithfully served our country and state with a focus on the health of those around him for over 25 years,” said Gov. Stitt. “As a respected health care professional who has vast experience operating under pressure, I have full faith in his ability to continue upon the momentum we have seen OSDH undergo over the past eight months and lead this critical agency as we respond to the worst pandemic in a century.”
As the State Air Surgeon, Frye is the OKANG senior medical officer and adviser to The Adjutant General of Oklahoma for all OKANG medical issues.
After practicing medicine for several years Frye joined the Air Force in 2005. He deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
Frye is originally from Lindsay, OK and currently lives in Tulsa.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.