Gov. Stitt names interim-Commissioner of OSDH

“Col. Frye is a proven leader and highly qualified medical expert who has faithfully served our country and state with a focus on the health of those around him for over 25 years,” said Gov. Stitt. “As a respected health care professional who has vast experience operating under pressure, I have full faith in his ability to continue upon the momentum we have seen OSDH undergo over the past eight months and lead this critical agency as we respond to the worst pandemic in a century.”