Judge rules against Fort Sill Apache casino in New Mexico

The Chiricahua Apache were taken as prisoners of war in 1886. In 1913, the Chiricahua were given a choice: stay in Oklahoma or return to their homelands. The clear majority returned to New Mexico to live on the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation and became a part of the Mescalero Apache Tribe. The Chiricahua that remained in Oklahoma became the Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.