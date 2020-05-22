Summer feeding programs are back

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - School districts across Southwest Oklahoma are starting up their summer feeding sites.
Lawton Public Schools will set up seven feeding sites across the city.
The sites will extend as far east as MacArthur High School to Crosby Park Elementary, on the west side.
“They’re are going to do sandwiches and hot meals as well so like chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, hamburgers, and chicken sandwiches all those kinds of things," Child Nutrition Director Daniel Ghrayyeb.
Ghrayyeb said there will also be 70 different bus stops that people can wait for lunches.
“They’ll get lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day so every time they come through they’ll two meals," said Ghrayyeb.
Any child 18 years or younger can take advantage of the service at the sites or bus stops Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Child Nutrition Manager Cindy Williams said Duncan Public Schools is doing something similar.
“We are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and we serve anyone under the age of 18. We are going to have hot meals and it’s going to be a to-go style," said Williams.
In Duncan, lunches are only available for pick-up at Woodrow Wilson Cafeteria Monday through Friday until August 7th.
“So it’ll be like a drive-thru service and we’ll have the meals ready when they get there and they’ll just pick them up," said Williams.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.