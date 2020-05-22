Virtual Graduations today for Lawton Public Schools

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 7News teamed up with Lawton Classic Chevy and Flowers by Ramon to broadcast Lawton Public Schools’ virtual graduations today on our Me-TV channel.
It all starts with Gateway Success Center and the Virtual Learning Center’s graduation at 1 p.m. , followed by Lawton High at 2 p.m. , Eisenhower High at 3 p.m. and MacArthur High at 4 p.m.
If you miss them or want to watch them again, they’ll be available later on the Lawton Public School’s You-Tube Channel.
