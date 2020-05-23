First Alert Forecast: Wet & Unsettled through the weekend

These storms will eventually clear throughout this morning before another line of storms develops later this afternoon. For today, it’ll warm, muggy and a bit windier. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. South winds will be sustained around 10 to 20mph with gusts in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll remain dry throughout the day before isolated and scattered storms develop again later on. Storms are looking to fire up in the Texas panhandle bringing us the potential for another round of severe storms in the afternoon. Ping pong ball sized hail with winds 60 to 70mph are the main threats. As storms do form and move eastward, we will need to monitor for areas of flooding concerns as this mornings heavy rainfall already has the ground very saturated.