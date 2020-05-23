First Alert Forecast: Wet & Unsettled through the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! We’ve been dealing with severe weather all evening and overnight. Storms as of 4 this morning are staying confined to north Texas with a few heavier showers in Tillman & Jackson counties. All activity that is currently on radar is no longer meeting the official National Weather Service criteria for any warnings but storms are still producing nickel sized hail, wind gusts up to 50mph along with heavy downpours, thunder & lightning.
These storms will eventually clear throughout this morning before another line of storms develops later this afternoon. For today, it’ll warm, muggy and a bit windier. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. South winds will be sustained around 10 to 20mph with gusts in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll remain dry throughout the day before isolated and scattered storms develop again later on. Storms are looking to fire up in the Texas panhandle bringing us the potential for another round of severe storms in the afternoon. Ping pong ball sized hail with winds 60 to 70mph are the main threats. As storms do form and move eastward, we will need to monitor for areas of flooding concerns as this mornings heavy rainfall already has the ground very saturated.
This line of storms is looking to stick with us through the early morning hours on Sunday. By tomorrow afternoon, more showers and storms are expected throughout the viewing area. The severe risk does not look as high Sunday evening, but perhaps a few severe still appear possible across western/northwestern Oklahoma. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with breezy south winds.
Memorial Day will still hold onto a chance for showers and storms under overcast skies. With increase cloud cover and multiple rounds of widespread heavy rain expected, it’ll allow for temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 70s. The threat for on and off isolated storms are expected to stick with us throughout Texoma daily heading into next week so we are keeping a chance for precipitation most days for the foreseeable future.
Have a great weekend & a safe Memorial Day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
